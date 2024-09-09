Business to Arts awards focus on wellbeing and sustainability

Business to Arts participants: Matheson partner Gráinne Dever; Bewleys managing director Cól Campbell; actress and writer Lauren Larkin; Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland head of business John Devitt; Gate Theatre artistic director Róisín McBrinn; and Louise O’Reilly, chief executive of Business to Arts. Photograph: Conor McCabe

There was a wide range of winners at the Business to Arts awards, which saw a focus on key issues facing society including wellbeing, community inclusion and sustainability.

An array of business and art forms were recognised, with industries including construction, consulting and public services all represented, along with film, theatre, music and visual as well as digital art.

Among the winners were Waterways Ireland and CoisCéim Dance Theatre for BENCH. Their collaboration produced 16 original dance performances along Dublin’s canals, transforming everyday spaces into stages and encouraging shared values of sustainability and inclusivity. Press Up Group and the Dean Arts Studios were recognised for providing free studio space to over 40 artists while University College Cork and Dance Cork Firkin Crane were rewarded for Inclusive Dance Cork, which pioneered the first university-accredited training programme in inclusive dance.

Law firm Matheson and the Irish Museum of Modern Art won the CBRE Major Arts Partnership Award category for the Matheson Creativity Hub in Memory of Tim Scanlon, serving as a dedicated space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can explore their creative potential. Bewleys Café was honoured for its highly engaging Lunchtime Theatre in The Irish Times Best Long-Term Partnership.

READ MORE

The Business to Arts Awards 2024, now in its 32nd year, was held at a gala ceremony in the National Concert Hall, with guest of honour Minister for Arts Catherine Martin. A total of 12 awards, including nine main categories and three bursaries worth a total of €25,000 were presented to the projects by leaders in the business community.

Bursaries and monetary awards presented on the night included the Accenture €10,000 Digital Innovation in Art Bursary to 1iing Heaney, for her work in exploring the interactions between technology and the natural world. The Jim McNaughton/TileStyle €10,000 Artist’s Bursary went to Lauren Larkin, an actress and writer, for the development of a documentary drama film Punch Drunk. The DAA €5,000 Arts Award was awarded to Sing Ireland for Sing for Life, an initiative encouraging young people with additional needs to find their voice and communicate through the joy of singing.

“As proud long-standing supporters of Business to Arts, we’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s winners, “ Dr Michelle Cullen, managing director and inclusion and diversity lead at Accenture in Ireland said.

“These exemplary partnerships showcase the remarkable success that arts and business collaborations can achieve in projects nationwide,” Bernie O’Hanlon, director and head of marketing, CBRE added.

The Irish Times is a media partner of the Business to Arts awards.