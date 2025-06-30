LinkedIn appoints Cara O’Leary as new country manager for Ireland

LinkedIn has appointed a new country manager to lead its Irish business, with Cara O’Leary stepping into the role. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ms O’Leary has worked with LinkedIn for almost nine years, holding a number of senior roles including heading up sales teams in the UK and Ireland, and as director of UK and Ireland mid-market enterprise. Her most recent role was as senior director for LinkedIn’s European software as a service business.

Prior to joining LinkedIn, she worked as sales director with Manpower Group, and held senior roles at a number of recruitment companies.

“My focus will be on staying close to what matters; listening to our people, staying clear on our priorities, and continuing to build a culture where people can do great work and truly feel they belong,” she said in a post on LinkedIn, announcing the move.

“I’m excited about the role we play in helping professionals grow their careers; and in building AI-powered tools that connect people to opportunity in smarter, faster ways.”

Ms O’Leary said the Dublin office was where LinkedIn’s “global vision meets local impact”.

“It’s also where our culture and values guide us every day; helping us make the right decisions for our people and our business. Over the past nine years, I’ve seen the extraordinary energy and impact of our team and this site. Now, I have the privilege of building on strong foundations and helping shape what comes next, whilst continuing to lead our Mid-Market Talent Solutions business for Europe.”

Ms O’Leary’s appointment follows the promotion of Sue Duke to another role within the company, leading its Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America divisions.

It also marks another female leader for LinkedIn in Ireland; prior to Ms Duke’s appointment, Sharon McCooey led the Irish business for 13 years, growing it from three employees.

The company has also faced job cuts in recent weeks, as part of a wider global move by parent company Microsoft to reduce costs and trim the workforce by about 3 per cent. That included a number of roles at bothe Microsoft Ireland and LinkedIn here.

There may be more to come, with Microsoft reportedly set to announce further cuts early next month. Although it will affect the tech giant globally, there may be some impact on LinkedIn.