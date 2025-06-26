Past time to lift Dublin passenger cap say American carriers

Dublin Airport. Airlines for America (A4A), whose members include US and Canadian carriers that fly to Dublin, said in a statement that it was bewildered at the passenger cap remains despite Government pledges to lift it and widespread business condemnation of the planning condition.

It is “past time” for the Government to axe the controversial cap limiting Dublin Airport to 32 million passengers a-year, North American airlines warned on Wednesday.

Airlines for America (A4A), whose members include US and Canadian carriers that fly to Dublin, said in a statement that it was bewildered at the cap remains despite Government pledges to lift it and widespread business condemnation of the planning condition.

“It is past time for the Irish Government to show leadership on this matter and take steps to remove the cap which hinders commerce, disrupts the seamless facilitation of passengers and threatens economic growth, jobs and tourism on both sides of the Atlantic,” said the group.

“It is critical that this matter be resolved swiftly to avoid long-term damage to the US-Ireland relationship, the aviation market and the broader transatlantic economy.”

A4A’s comments follow a warning from Willie Walsh, the International Air Transport Association’s Irish director general, that the cap was angering US airlines.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair chief executive, this week also renewed calls on the Government to lift the cap, a measure included in the Programme for Government.