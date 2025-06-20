United Airlines expands capacity on routes from Dublin to US

A United Airlines plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in front of the New York skyline. The airline is adding capacity from Dublin to Newark over the winter months. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines will now operate its daily non-stop Dublin to Chicago routes on a year-round basis and has also expanded its second daily New York/Newark route into the winter months.

On Friday, the American airline said it will now offer more flights and seats from Dublin Airport than any other US airline.

“This significant expansion further underlines the importance of Dublin within United’s global network,” Karolien De Hertogh, United’s UK and Ireland sales director, said.

“Our customers in Ireland will benefit from even greater travel choice in the winter season, with the possibility to seamlessly connect via our hubs in New York/Newark, Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC to over 140 destinations in the Americas.”

It follows the airline’s decision to double the number of flights it operates between Dublin and Washington DC this summer from once to twice daily.

United also recently increased capacity on its Dublin-Chicago route after introducing a new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

“More capacity on United Airlines’ services from Dublin to New York’s Newark and Chicago O’Hare airports is great news for our passengers,” said Gary McLean, Dublin Airport managing director.

“The move to almost year-round operations for the second daily Newark service and year-round for the daily Chicago flight is a clear signal of the strong demand from our American customers.”

United said its expansion will increase its overall seat offering from Dublin to the US by 50 per cent for next year, compared with 2024.

The carrier also recent announced new routes from New York/Newark hub to Greenland, Bilbao, Palermo and Madeira Island, all of which are currently not served by other US airlines.