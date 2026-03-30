EU-Australia trade deal is good for Ireland but only if we tackle competitiveness

When the rules of global trade can change overnight, standing still is a choice but not a safe one. In a world of tariff volatility, geopolitical shocks and disrupted shipping routes, the EU-Australia trade agreement announced this week is not just about exports, it is about building economic resilience.

For Ireland, the case is straightforward. Trade is not a “nice to have” add‑on to our economy – it is a cornerstone of jobs, investment and living standards.

As a small, open, island economy at the edge of Europe, we have thrived but now rely on predictable access to overseas markets and on the confidence that rules will be applied fairly. When uncertainty rises, it is Irish businesses and Irish consumers who feel the costs first and fastest.

That is why the EU’s trade agreement with Australia matters. It strengthens a partnership with a like‑minded, rules-based economy and reduces barriers for firms selling goods and services into a high‑income market.

It also reinforces a wider strategic shift: Europe is moving to broaden its portfolio of trading relationships, recognising that over‑reliance on any single region or route leaves us exposed.

Recent events underscore the point. Disruption currently affecting the Middle East and key maritime corridors is a reminder that risks far from our shores can quickly translate into delays, higher freight costs and supply pressure at home. Diversifying trade links is one practical way to reduce those vulnerabilities over time.

For Irish businesses, the opportunities are tangible. The agreement supports exporters in sectors where Ireland competes on quality and innovation – including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, digital and professional services, and premium food and drink. It also improves the environment for services trade and investment, which matters because modern trade is increasingly about data, standards and people, not just containers. Consumers also benefit from increased choice and greater competition.

SMEs must be central to this conversation. Trade agreements can make a decisive difference by cutting administrative friction, improving transparency and giving smaller firms the confidence to enter new markets – but those benefits only materialise if we actively help them use the agreements in practice through export supports, market intelligence and practical guidance.

Proportion

Of course, Irish debate tends to focus quickly on agriculture – and particularly on beef. Farmers’ concerns must be treated seriously, because beef production underpins rural employment and local economies. But public discussion also needs to stay anchored in proportion. The beef access involved in this agreement is tightly limited, phased in gradually over time, and small relative to the overall European market – around half of 1 per cent of EU consumption. This is not an opening that would overwhelm Irish producers, and it should not be presented as such.

None of this changes the fundamentals of the European market. High standards, strict controls and enforceable rules remain central. Trade agreements can widen opportunity while also protecting sensitive sectors through calibrated access, monitoring and safeguard mechanisms where required. Ireland cannot afford to respond to uncertainty by retreating from trade. For an exporting economy like ours, that would be self‑defeating.

The Australia agreement also sits within a broader EU push to expand trade ties with major growth markets. This push accelerated in importance following Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs last April and the long period of flux and uncertainty on US tariffs that followed.

Alongside long‑running work on the Mercosur deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, Europe has recently advanced significant agreements and negotiations with partners such as India, Indonesia and Mexico. The strategic logic is clear; broaden market options, reduce concentration risk and strengthen Europe’s economic security in a more contested world.

That direction of travel is good for Ireland – but only if we play our part. If Ireland wants to continue to prosper as an exporting economy, we must be consistently pro‑trade in practice. That means supporting trade agreements through the necessary democratic and legal processes, providing businesses with clarity and confidence that Europe’s deals will be progressed in a timely way, and focusing our politics on making them work on the ground. Our credibility matters. If we want Ireland and the EU to be seen as dependable partners, we must behave like dependable partners.

Trade agreements create opportunity, they do not automatically convert opportunity into jobs, exports or investment. That still requires a national focus on competitiveness – including infrastructure delivery, export capability for SMEs and practical supports that help sectors adapt to change. But the central point stands- the EU-Australia agreement is a pragmatic step in the right direction. Ireland should welcome it confidently, and with facts at the centre of the debate.

Ian Talbot is chief executive of Chambers Ireland