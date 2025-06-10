M&S resumes some online orders - but Irish customers will have to wait

Marks and Spencer has resumed some online orders - but not for Irish customers yet. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Retailer Marks & Spencer resumed taking some online orders for clothing lines for customers in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday after a 46-day hiatus following a cyberattack.

But Irish customers will have to wait, with online ordering still paused for customers in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

M&S said delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the “coming weeks”, as will click and collect services, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering.

“It’s not the full range at the moment. We’ve focused on best sellers and newness,” an M&S spokesperson said.

“We’ll be bringing product online everyday so customers will see that grow over the coming days.”

The 141-year-old M&S stopped taking clothing and home orders through its website and app on April 25th following problems with contactless pay and click and collect services over the Easter holiday weekend.

It first disclosed it had been managing a “cyber incident” on April 22nd.

M&S said last month it expected online disruption to continue into July and forecast the attack would cost it about £300 million (€354.5 million) in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hopes to halve the impact through insurance and cost control.

The disruption to systems also affected M&S’ ability to get food and clothing into stores, which meant it lost out on demand boosted by warm and sunny weather.

Analysts have predicted the end of season clothing sale will be larger than normal and with deeper discounts.

Taking account of Tuesday’s rise, M&S shares are down 9.5% since it disclosed the attack.

M&S said hackers broke into its systems by tricking employees at a third-party contractor, skirting its digital defences to launch a cyberattack.

The group has said it will use the crisis to accelerate improvements to its technology.

In recent weeks, several other major retailers across the globe have disclosed cyber incidents, including UK grocer the Co-op Group, German sportswear group Adidas, luxury jeweller Cartier and U.S. lingerie company Victoria’s Secret. - Reuters

