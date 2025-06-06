Solar power hit record number on Irish grid in May

173,163 megawatt hours of electricity was produced from grid-scale solar in May.

Solar power reached its highest recorded figure on the national electricity grid in May, while almost a third of all electricity came from renewable sources last month, according to provisional data from EirGrid

EirGrid is responsible for operating, developing and enhancing Ireland’s electricity grid and market. It balances electricity supply to customer demand in real time from the National Control Centre.

Some 173,163 MWh (megawatt hours) of electricity was produced from grid-scale solar in May, representing 6.5 per cent of electricity generated for the month.

For context, about 2.7 per cent of all electricity came from solar power in May 2023, accounting for 71,731 MWh of electricity.

There were also a number of new peaks for grid-scale solar activity for a one-minute period, reaching 755MW at one point on May 17th, beating the record of 752MW set two days earlier on May 15th.

The previous record of 750MW was recorded on March 24th. This followed a new peak wind power record on the grid set in February.

Of the 32.5 per cent of electricity generated from renewables in May, the majority came from wind, which accounted for 22.5 per cent, while 6.5 per cent came from solar, and the remainder of renewable generation came from other sources including hydro and biomass.

Looking at the rest of the fuel mix, gas generation accounted for 39 per cent of the electricity produced, with 22.8 per cent being imported via interconnection, 4.6 per cent coming from coal, and the remaining 1.1 per cent from other sources.

Overall electricity system demand was 2,671 GWh for May, similar to 2,679 GWh in May last year.

Currently, the electricity grid can accommodate up to 75 per cent of electricity from renewable sources at any one time.

Diarmaid Gillespie, director of system operations at EirGrid, said we may see further records in the coming months.

“While onshore wind remains the prominent renewable source of electricity in Ireland, solar power has become a notable feature of the Irish power system over the last two years in particular, and we may see further records being reached over the coming summer months,” he said.

Electricity imports also continue to contribute significantly to the country’s fuel mix for electricity supply.

“Operating a power system with electricity generated from variable renewables such as wind and solar, mixed with conventional generation, is complex and technically very challenging,” said Mr Gillespie.

“To maintain stability on the grid, EirGrid engineers need to be able to adjust to and meet fluctuating energy demand with supply at all times.”