ICS Medical Devices to create 72 new jobs by 2028

Galway-based catheter designer and manufacturer ICS Medical Devices is to create 72 new jobs by 2028 after winning €1.5 million in funding from Enterprise Ireland.

The new roles will come in engineering, human resources, manufacturing and quality. The company currently employs 130 people.

ICS, which was founded in 2019, was approved for the funding through a number of Enterprise Ireland supports. It said it will be invested in facilities, capabilities, training and development, digitalisation, as well as in new technologies.

The latest accounts filed by the company, which cover the 12 months to the end of June last year, show it generated a turnover of €10.7 million in the year, which was up from €7.8 million the year before.

It made a profit of €2.6 million over the same period, which was up from €1.8 million.

Chief executive Seamus Fahey told The Irish Times he would not disclose specific figures for the most recent 12 month period, but said the company was “definitely continuing our year-on-year trend of about 20 per cent growth”.

Minister of State with responsibility for Employment Alan Dillon said: “ICS is an Irish company that has experienced impressive growth in the last six years and is leading in the research and development within the medical device space.

“The Government through Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continued engagement with ICS Medical to support their business development in overseas markets.”

Jenny Melia, incoming chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said the company was at the forefront of innovation in the medtech sector, developing “best in class” catheters.

“Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and we will continue to work closely with ICS Medical to optimise their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs here in the Galway region,” she said.

She said the company was “playing a vital role” in strengthening Ireland’s medtech sector.