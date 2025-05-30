Irish home loans increase by €245 million in April

House purchasing loans increased by €245 million in April according to the Central Bank.

House purchasing loans increased by €245 million in April in line with a steady increase since May 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank.

Its money and banking statistics show that on an annual basis, there was an increase in overall lending to households of €4 billion, or 3.9 per cent, in the 12 months to the end of April. This was mainly led by loans for house purchase, which increased by €3.4 billion, or 4 per cent.

Similarly, consumer credit increased by €153 million, with annual flows worth €876 million in the year.

Other forms of loans to households continued a downward trend, down €65 million on a monthly basis and €274 million annually.

Net lending to households was €333 million in April 2025, down from €625 million in the previous month, which the Central Bank said was “mostly driven by loans for house purchase as well as the float in loans for consumption”.

Over the month of April, household deposits recorded a net flow of more than €1.7 billion, which the Central Bank said was “significantly higher” than the €409 million recorded in March.

In annual terms, net household deposits increased by €9.7 billion, or 6.3 per cent, to reach almost €164 billion. Overnight deposits were €2.5 billion during the period, which the Central Bank said was “significantly higher” than in the prior month.

“This represents the highest annual flow in the year so far after recording two successive slowdowns,” it said.

Deposits from non-financial corporations (NFCs) turned positive last month, driven by medium and short-term loans, for a total positive flow of €381 million. Long-term loans, on the other hand, dropped €26 million in the month.

In the first quarter of the year, the net asset value of Irish resident investment and money market funds decreased for the first time since Q3 2022, dropping to €4,945 billion.

A €56 billion decrease in the net asset value from the final quarter in 2024 to the first three months of the year was due to “significant negative revaluations, which were partially offset by transaction inflows”, the Central Bank said.

Equity firms dropped the most, down €49 billion, whereas other, mixed, hedge and real estate funds dropped less than €10 billion.

Going against the trend, bond funds increased by €8 billion, and money market funds stayed static at the same level as the previous quarter.