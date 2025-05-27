Average weekly earnings of Irish workers surpass €1,000 for first time

CSO data showed average weekly earnings rose across 12 out of 13 sectors in the year to the first quarter. Photograph: iStock

Average weekly earnings in the Irish economy have surpassed €1,000 for the first time.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed average earnings across all sectors rose (on annual basis) by 5.6 per cent to €1,026 in the first quarter.

“Average earnings in the economy continue to increase year-on-year, surpassing €1,000 for the first time in the series,” the CSO’s Louise Egan said.

“This is driven by a number of factors, including a stable job vacancy rate for the past 18 months, as well as annual employment growth of 3.3 per cent as reported in the latest CSO Labour Force Survey,” she said.

Average hourly earnings rose at a rate of 5.9 per cent, increasing from €29.96 to €31.72.

The elevated levels of wage growth come as workers seek real wage catch-up after the previous period of inflation.

But European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers remain concerned about inflation linked to wage demands in the services sector.

The job vacancy rate, which measures job vacancies on the last working day of the quarter, was 1.3 per cent, slightly higher than the 1.2 per cent recorded at both the end of the first and last quarters in 2024.

The CSO data showed average weekly earnings rose across 12 out of 13 sectors in the year to the first quarter.

The largest annual percentage was 8 per cent in the arts, entertainment, recreation and other service activities sector, followed by an increase of 7.9 per cen in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector.

Information and communication workers were the highest paid workers in the State, earning on average €1,839.67 per week, up 4 per cent year on year, followed by employees in the financial insurance and real estate sector who earned on average €1,565.37 per week, up 2.8 per cent.

Workers in the accommodation and food services sector were the lowest paid earning on average €436.10, down 1.2 per cent annually. However, the latter figure reflects the high level of part-time staff in the sector.