Five Irish locations selected to become ‘global home of Halloween’

Fire performers Gavin Smith and Hope Feeney pictured at the launch of the Home of Halloween Pilot Destination Development Scheme on Friday at Belvedere House and Gardens, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Five locations around the country have been selected to receive funding under Fáilte Ireland’s new Home of Halloween Pilot Destination Development Scheme.

A total of €1.5 million will be invested over the next three years as part of the project, which aims to establish Ireland as the “authentic global home of Halloween”.

It invited local authorities to apply for funding to create a new season for Halloween festivals “rooted in local culture, folklore, and community engagement”.

Each successful destination will receive up to €100,000 annually to develop Halloween-themed festivals that celebrate Ireland’s heritage and attract visitors during the offpeak season.

The successful local authorities are Galway City Council; Longford County Council and Westmeath County Council (joint project); Meath County Council and Louth County Council (joint project); Kerry County Council; and Fingal County Council.

The projects are expected to attract 270,000 additional visitors over three years, generating €17 million for local economies, and supporting over 500 direct and indirect jobs.

Orla Carroll, director of product development at Fáilte Ireland, said: “The successful applicants showed real potential to deliver a season of vibrant, authentic festivals.

“This scheme fosters partnerships between councils, tourism businesses, and cultural groups, helping to build a sustainable Halloween tourism offering across the regions of Ireland that will resonate with domestic and international visitors and support long-term tourism development in these five destinations.”

The new scheme is aiming to build on the Púca Festival co-developed by Fáilte Ireland and Meath County Council in 2019, which attracts tens of thousands of people.

The festival welcomed 49,050 attendees last year, delivering €7.11 million in economic impact, and supporting 174 jobs.