BYD sells more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla for first time

BYD has sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla for the first time, marking a breakthrough for the Chinese group’s efforts to expand into overseas markets.

BYD registered 7,231 fully electric cars in Europe last month compared with 7,165 registrations for Tesla, according to research group Jato Dynamics, the automotive data intelligence firm.

“This is a watershed moment for Europe’s car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European battery electric vehicle market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022,” said Felipe Munoz, global analyst at Jato Dynamics. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025