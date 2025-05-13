Taco Bell fast food chain coming to Ireland, at Applegreen service stations

A customer enters a Taco Bell restaurant in El Cerrito, California. The US fast food chain is planning to open outlets in Ireland. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

US fast food chain Taco Bell is coming to Ireland late this summer, through a partnership with Applegreen.

The forecourt operator said it would open Taco Bell outlets at a number of its Irish locations in the next five years, but did not specify where the first restaurant would be.

“We are really excited to announce this partnership to launch the iconic Taco Bell brand in Ireland,” said Seamus Stapleton, managing director of Applegreen’s Republic of Ireland business.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing world-class roadside hospitality to our customers, offering them greater choice and quality while they travel. We are constantly investing in our locations, and I’m sure Irish consumers will be very excited at the arrival of Taco Bell.”

Taco Bell has more than 8,700 restaurants worldwide, and recently opened restaurants at several of Applegreen’s Welcome Break motorway service areas in the UK.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growing our brand globally and delivering exceptional dining experiences to new markets,” said Matthew Johnson, new market lead for Taco Bell Europe. “We believe that our unique offering will resonate with consumers in Ireland, providing a new and exciting dining option that celebrates bold flavours and a fun, vibrant atmosphere.”

The move is part of Applegreen’s €1 billion expansion programme over the next five years as it grows its business in Ireland, the UK and the United States. The company announced the plans last November, with the capital expenditure programme to include investments in its Welcome Break business in Britain, and in its growing electric vehicle charging network.

Applegreen has almost 200 locations in the Irish market, among a total of more than 430 locations employing about 16,000 people.

In January, Applegreen announced a partnership with US chain Chick Fil-A that would bring the quick service restaurant to Northern Ireland.