Mercury reports almost €114m profit

Mercury builds specialised facilities for the data centre (above), semiconductor and life science industries from 20 centres across Europe.

Profits at specialist construction group Mercury rose 55 per cent to almost €114 million last year, new figures show.

Accounts just filed for the Dublin-based group, which operates across Europe, said revenues climbed 14 per cent to €1.8 billion in 2024.

Operating profit grew 56 per cent to €113.5 million, aided by a strong performance in Germany, which contributed €580 million to sales.

Its data centre building business contributed €1.55 billion to sales last year, with semiconductors adding €154 million and life sciences €81 million.

Eoin Vaughan, chief executive, acknowledged that there were “challenges ahead” but stressed that the company was confident about its outlook.

“Mercury has a strong record of adapting and delivering for our clients,” he said.

“Our projects and partnerships span year and annual results are only a snapshot of this wider context.”

Mr Vaughan added that it remained focused on the long term.

The company’s chief executive pointed out that it was poised to sustain growth across its key three industries.

Eric Wallace, chairman, said the results were a testament to the entire workforce across all its territories.