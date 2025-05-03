Tourist hostel near Dublin’s Camden Street granted planning

A view of the exterior of the property on Liberty Lane taken in 2022. Photograph: Tom Honan

An Bord Pleanála has overturned Dublin City Council‘s decision to refuse permission for a tourist hostel, set to be located on Liberty Lane near Camden Street.

The address was previously served an enforcement notice for its “unauthorised use” as residential accommodation and deemed a fire hazard.

Business owner Cathal Garrad has been given permission to retain an existing two-storey building at 10/11 Liberty Lane, along with the modification of the structure and change of use from office and retail to tourist hostel.

The successful appeal grants permission for a 34-bed accommodation consisting of rooms and dorms.

READ MORE

Mr Garrad had been ordered to cease letting rooms at the address by the council in November 2022 after it was declared a fire hazard. An order to remove “the unauthorised development” was issued.

In 2017, the applicant had sought permission to build a four-storey building with a ground-floor retail unit and three upper storeys of office space, as well as bicycle parking, which was granted subject to conditions.

The planning officer for An Bord Pleanála noted in his report in April that “the existing building was not built in line with the planning permission granted in 2017 . . . and does not have an existing valid permission”. The planning officer noted that, contrary to the planning permission for an office and retail space, a two-story building providing 30 rooms was constructed.

[ Irish hospitality group pays €1m for well-known Donegal hotelOpens in new window ]

Following the subsequent removal order, Mr Garrad submitted a planning application to convert the space into a tourist hostel in 2023. It was refused and denied on appeal for not providing a “high quality, built for purpose tourist hostel development”.

The most recent application was refused by the council but was appealed by Mr Garrad, who disagreed with the local authority’s assessment of the proliferation of visitor accommodation. An Bord Pleanála found in favour of the appeal and granted permission subject to conditions.

In a statement, Mr Garrad said he was “pleased that the issue of compliance with planning regulations has been resolved” and that he is looking forward to “upgrading, enhancing and utilising the building in a manner that complies with all relevant legislation”.