Irish hospitality group pays €1m for well-known Donegal hotel

Businessman Paddy Doherty has returned to the acquisitions trail, paying about €1 million in an off-market deal for the well-known McGrory’s Hotel in his native Donegal.

Located in the village of Culdaff on the Inishowen Peninsula, the hotel briefly comprises 17 guest bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and the “Backroom” live-music venue. The venue underwent an extensive refurbishment programme, including room upgrades and the installation of new catering kitchen and bar equipment in 2024. The hotel celebrated its centenary before being offered to the market in February by joint agents BDM Property and Donegal based TDL Horizons on behalf of the third and fourth generations of the McGrory family.

Culdaff is a picturesque village built on an ancient monastic site and beside one of Ireland’s Blue Flag beaches. McGrory’s Hotel sits just 45 minutes’ drive from Derry, two hours from Belfast and within a three-hour drive of Dublin Airport.

Commenting on the sale of the hotel, John Ryan of BDM Property said: “This is a significant vote of confidence in the domestic tourism market, with the speed of the sale highlighting the level of demand for key hospitality businesses with proven track records along the Wild Atlantic Way.”

News of the transaction comes just eight weeks after it was reported by online publication The Currency that Mr Doherty’s newly formed Doherty Hospitality Group had agreed a deal to acquire the landmark Queens pub in Dalkey, Co Dublin. While that sale has yet to close, The Irish Times understands that Mr Doherty’s group has agreed to pay about €3.4 million for the historic venue. The Queens was offered to the market last October with full planning permission for a 30-bedroom boutique guest house by joint agents JLL and Lisney at a guide price of €3.95 million.

Mr Doherty’s purchase of McGrory’s and his move to secure ownership of the Queens follows his purchase last year of the Greedy Eagle Pub in Glasthule, Co Dublin. He acquired the pub, which had been known for many years as the Eagle House, from the Loyola Group for €4 million. The news of Mr Doherty’s unsolicited offer for, and acquisition of, the Glasthule venue was first reported by The Irish Times.