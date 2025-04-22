Irish Ferries uses hydrotreated vegetable oil to fuel ship for first time

Irish Ferries’ high speed catamaran Dublin Swift has become the group’s first vessel to use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a fuel source.

HVO is a biofuel made from waste byproducts and derived products from the food industry not intended for human consumption. It can be used to power diesel vehicles, meaning it does not release any additional carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

Irish Ferries described the development, on the ship’s Dublin-Holyhead route, as a “significant step forward” in its drive towards to sustainability.

It said it aims to ramp up usage of HVO as a diesel alternative to 100 per cent on all four of the vessel’s engines over the coming months, which would result in up to 90 per cent less carbon emissions compared to conventional diesel.

Paul Balfe of Circle K, which is supplying the fuel, said the move was “a significant step towards cleaner maritime operations”.

“This partnership is a great example of how collaboration can accelerate progress towards a lower-carbon future and make more sustainable choices a reality in the marine sector,” he added.

Irish Continental Group (ICG), the Dublin-listed parent of Irish Ferries, grew its operating profit marginally last year, the company’s recent results show.

The group also said last month it is beginning to see the return of a more normalised market following the reopening of Holyhead Port in January after damage due to Storm Darragh in late 2024.

ICG generated an operating profit of €69.1 million in the 12 months to the end of December, up 1 per cent from €68.4 million in 2023.

The group made a profit before tax of €62.2 million, which was down marginally from €63.3 million the year before.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) – another key performance indicator – came to €133.5 million, up marginally from €132.6 million. Revenue was up 5.6 per cent from €572 million to €603.8 million.

Looking ahead, ICG said the beginning of 2025 was seriously affected by the closure of Holyhead Port.

“This has obviously had a detrimental impact on volumes in the ferries division,” it said. “Despite that, with the reopening of the port in mid-January 2025, we have begun to see a return to a more normalised market.”

In the period from January 1st to February 28th, Irish Ferries carried 49,300 cars, which was a decrease of 17 per cent over the same period in the prior year.

“While it is a disappointing start to the year, it is over a seasonally less significant period for passenger travel and has been negatively impacted by both the closure of the port of Holyhead and the timing of drydocks,” the company said.