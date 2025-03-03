Irish Ferries parent grew profits last year despite closure of Holyhead Port

The Dublin-listed parent of Irish Ferries grew its operating profit marginally last year despite the closure of Holyhead Port, and has said it is beginning to see the return of a more normalised market following the facility’s reopening in January.

Irish Continental Group (ICG) informed investors on Monday that it generated an operating profit of €69.1 million in the 12 months to the end of December, up 1 per cent from €68.4 million in 2023.

The group made a profit before tax of €62.2 million, which was down marginally from €63.3 million the year before.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) – another key performance indicator – came to €133.5 million, up marginally from €132.6 million. Revenue was up 5.6 per cent from €572 million to €603.8 million.

“This is a robust result against the disruption in Holyhead and a challenging yield environment in the container market,” the company said.

Damage inflicted by Storm Darragh in December closed the Welsh port, adding to pressure on other routes between Britain and Ireland, and causing enormous disruption to trade routes.

Looking ahead, ICG said the beginning of 2025 has also been impacted by the closure of Holyhead Port.

“This has obviously had a detrimental impact on volumes in the ferries division,” it said. “Despite that, with the reopening of the port in mid-January 2025, we have begun to see a return to a more normalised market.”

In the period from January 1st to February 28th, Irish Ferries carried 49,300 cars, which was a decrease of 17 per cent over the same period in the prior year.

“While it is a disappointing start to the year, it is over a seasonally less significant period for passenger travel and has been negatively impacted by both the closure of the port of Holyhead and the timing of drydocks,” the company said.

“We do not believe the decline is representative of the market and have been encouraged by the recovery in our volumes since the partial reopening of the port.”

On cargo, roll-on/roll-off volumes so far this year have also been negatively impacted by the closure of Holyhead Port and drydock timings. Irish Ferries’ volumes are down 4.7 per cent on the same period in the prior year to 112,200 units.

ICG said Ebitda in its ferries division increased to €109.8 million in 2024 from €106.9 million in the prior year. The division saw increased revenues arising from higher volumes, particularly on its Dover-Calais service.

The company said cash generated from operations amounted to €142.5 million, up from €136.7 million, which funded strategic capital expenditure of €15.8 million, share buybacks of €9 million, dividends of €24.7 million, and net repayments of borrowings of €56.5 million.

Net debt at the end of the year stood at €162.2 million, which was up from €143.7 million 12 months earlier.

The group said the overall car market on the routes it operates grew by approximately 1.7 per cent to 4.7 million cars. “While encouraging, this level of car carryings is still 14 per cent behind 2019 levels,” it said.

Irish Ferries’ car carryings during the year increased over the previous year by 9.5 per cent to 707,300 cars, which it put down to its Dover-Calais route rather than any further material recovery in the overall passenger markets.

The total sea passenger market on ICG’s routes between the Republic and Britain, France, and the Dover Straits routes increased by 1.3 per cent to 19.3 million. Irish Ferries’ passenger numbers increased by 10.1 per cent to just over 3 million.

ICG, led by long-time chief executive Eamonn Rothwell, who owns 18.9 per cent of the group, paid dividends during the year totalling €24.7 million.

The company bought back a total of 1.9 million shares which were cancelled for €9 million. The directors are proposing a final dividend in respect of 2024 of 10.43 cent per share subject to shareholder approval at the group’s AGM in May.