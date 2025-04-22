Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Bad news for coffee drinkers this morning, as they face further price hikes. Reduced harvests from key producers continue to drive up prices, restaurants have warned, with cafes now charging up to €4 for a cup of regular coffee after sustained price rises since 2020. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Donald Trump’s tariffs put stock markets in a spin and sparked a sell-off in US government debt. So what does all of this mean for your pension? Conor Pope examines the implications in our Your Money feature.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader is considering selling their two rental properties and purchasing one in a Dublin suburb that they might eventually downsize to when the leave their own home. They wonder about the tax and other implications of such a move. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

High profile social media influencers can earn lots of money by promoting brands to their many followers online but various regulators and Revenue have started reminding them about the obligations that come with such a career, including paying tax on the income. Bernice Harrison looks at the regulation of this burgeoning sector in our media column.

In Me & My Money, music publisher Johnny Lappin tells Tony Clayton-Lea about the time he was “scammed by a rogue so-called roofing contractor” and “foolishly paid him in cash”.

Irish start-up Assiduous has raised €1 million in funding for its development, which its founders hope will eventually lead to a stock market listing. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Another week, another victim of Trump-related uncertainty – AI giant Nvidia. Stocktake looks at the reasons behind its share tumble last week.

