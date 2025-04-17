RTÉ appoint Tara Campbell as new Head of Radio 1

RTÉ has announced the appointment of Tara Campbell as the new Head of RTÉ Radio 1, who will have responsibility for the programming and editorial leadership of the station.

A public competition was held to fill the role following the retirement of Peter Woods, there since 2020. Following five years as the managing editor of the station, Ms Campbell was selected by that process and has taken up the role with immediate effect.

In the new position, Ms Campbell will be involved in the implementation of RTÉ’s new five-year strategy, 2025-2029.

“It’s an incredible honour to become head of the most listened to station on Irish radio,” said Ms Campbell, who is from Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

READ MORE

“The importance of the output RTÉ Radio 1 produces every day across news and current affairs, sport, entertainment, arts and culture, and so much more showcases public service at its very best.”

The new head of Radio 1 began her career with the national broadcaster as a freelance continuity announcer on Radio One. She went on to work as a producer with the broadcaster, holding the series producer role on the Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“I look forward to working with my very talented colleagues both on air and off as we embrace both the challenges and exciting opportunities ahead together,” she said.

RTÉ’s director of audio, Patricia Monahan said she is looking forward to working with the new appointee: “I look forward to working with Tara to develop our output so that RTÉ Radio 1 continues to be the leading choice for audiences for many generations to come.

“Tara brings a wealth of editorial and leadership experience to this role, and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on her appointment.”