More than two-thirds of Irish workers see hybrid or flexible work arrangements as essential to their health and wellbeing, according to an Ibec survey.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has warned that smartphones, computers and other electronics imported to America from China will still face tariffs, dealing a blow to hopes of a reprieve for Big Tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft.

US president Donald Trump’s administration this weekend excluded phones and other consumer electronics from steep “reciprocal” tariffs in what was a significant boost for tech groups whose stocks plunged after the president unleashed a global trade war on “liberation day”.

But speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Mr Lutnick said such products would be re-examined as part of a government probe into semiconductors, which face a separate round of tariffs. Aime Williams and Danie Thomas report.

That’s according to a survey the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec), which highlights a “significant shift in attitudes toward workplace wellbeing in the post-pandemic era”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

A majority of chartered accountants are optimistic about the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into their work with most saying they think it will allow them to do more strategic work according to an international survey.

According the survey, carried out by Ipsos for Chartered Accountants Worldwide, and involving more than 2,700 qualified or student accounts in a wide range of roles in 48 countries, including more than 200 in Ireland, more than half are “very willing” to work with the new technology and 85 per cent are at least “fairly willing”. Emmet Malone reports.

Consider the hundreds of associates from some of the world’s largest law firms that have signed an open letter condemning the US administration’s targeting of firms it opposes.

Imagine how they felt when some of their firms then caved in, pledging millions of dollars in pro bono services to administration-approved causes – a move that seems to have surprised even Donald Trump, writes Pilita Clark in her weekly column.

Trump’s tariff strategy may be rooted in business acumen but it is ultimately a political calculation. If politics is to learn from business it must do so discerningly – borrowing not just the postures of power but the disciplines of vision, accountability and results, writes Dan Pender, former government adviser and public relations consultant, in our Opinion slot.

In Me & My Money Tony Clayton-Lea talks personal finance with Paula Stakelum who trained in professional cookery at Cork IT and in culinary arts at GMIT, Galway. She has worked at Ashford Castle since 2010. In 2018, she represented Ireland at the final of the World Valrhona Championships.

The United States under president Donald Trump is an emerging market. That’s my takeaway from the last few days of tariff chaos and its fallout, writes Rana Foroohar.

Getting heartburn as your portfolio gets yanked around day after day? Blame the magnificent seven – especially Nvidia.

You can’t exactly blame mega-cap stocks because Donald Trump felt like stirring the market pot, but tech stock oscillations are having an outsized impact on indices, writes Proinsias O’Mahony.

