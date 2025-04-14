Chartered accountants confident about adoption of AI, survey finds

Most chartered accountants are willing to integrate AI into their work, according to an international survey. Photograph: iStock

A majority of chartered accountants are optimistic about the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into their work, with most saying they think it will allow them to do more strategic work, according to an international survey.

The survey was carried out by Ipsos for Chartered Accountants Worldwide and involved more than 2,700 qualified or student accounts in a wide range of roles in 48 countries, including more than 200 in Ireland. More than half are “very willing” to work with the new technology and 85 per cent are at least “fairly willing”, according to the survey.

The majority believe they will have to, with 81 per cent saying they expect AI to significantly change their jobs within the next five years and 83 per cent suggesting employers who do not adapt will struggle.

Age is clearly a factor when it comes to engagement rates, however, with 80 per cent of 18-24 year-olds saying they are confident about their ability to use AI while the corresponding figure among over-55s is 47 per cent.

There is a widespread belief it will make the role of chartered accountant more attractive, with 87 per cent saying they feel it will allow them focus on more strategic work.

A number of concerns were identified by participants, however, with 30 per cent suggesting data security was the main reason they were not using AI more frequently and 52 per cent suggesting there was not enough training being done within the sector. Seventy nine per cent said they believed the “data guardian” aspect of their job will become more important as AI is increasingly used.

“It is really encouraging to see strong early adoption and enthusiasm in the profession,” said Barry Dempsey, chief executive of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

“It is clear from the research, however, that current usage is largely focused on general-purpose productivity tools, rather than technical work, with much of the momentum driven by individual initiative and self-directed learning.”

Only 30 per cent of respondents had been given training, he said, with a clear majority of those who had not saying it had not been offered by their employers.

“There’s a high employee willingness to engage but smaller practices and businesses may not have the resources to deliver tailored AI training, so it’s essential that professional bodies like ours step in to bridge that gap,” said Mr Dempsey.

“There is also an opportunity for the government to play a role in supporting widespread digital upskilling, particularly for SMEs, to ensure no part of the profession is left behind as AI reshapes the business landscape.”