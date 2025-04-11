Cook Medical announces €3m solar energy investment at Irish plant

Similar photovoltaic solar farms have been build around the county. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Cook Medical has announced plans for a €3 million investment to build a 1 megawatt (MW) solar energy farm at its Limerick site with support from IDA Ireland.

The US-based medical manufacturing company has requested planning permission from Limerick City and County Council for 1MW of solar panels, 1.2MW of heat pumps to upgrade its existing chillers and assisting technology.

The investment is part of the company’s aim of offsetting half of its annual carbon emissions.

“This project is expected to offset up to 269 tonnes of carbon annually, and over its 25-year life cycle it will remove a total of 6,725 tonnes of carbon,” the company said, noting its intention to develop further green energy technologies to enhance this offsetting.

Cook Medical, which employs nearly 1,000 people in its Irish base in Limerick, say the completion of the project will reduce its annual electrical import by 19 per cent, with the new heat pump capacity to reduce its use of natural gas by 70 per cent.

“For almost 30 years, Cook Medical has been present in Ireland and today’s announcement of a €3 million investment in renewable and energy-saving technologies is fantastic news,“ Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said.

The Minister noted the company’s plans to offset 50 per cent of its carbon emissions align with the Government’s plan to halve emissions by 2030.

“It is really encouraging to see initiatives being taken by companies focused on carbon reduction measures, sustainability and protecting the environment for future generations,” Mr Burke said.

The managing director of Cook Medical Europe, Bill Doherty, said the company is “committed to making sustainable choices across our business and reducing our impact on the environment”.

“By integrating solar panels into our operations, we’re able to enhance our efficiency while also reducing our carbon footprint.”