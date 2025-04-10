Dublin Airport operator launches noise information portal for residents

Dublin Airport operator DAA has announced the launch of a new online tool to provide information on flights and their impact on local residents.

It said the tool is designed to “enhance transparency and communication” with the communities surrounding the airport by providing information on airport operations and noise management.

The announcement came on the same day as a report claimed noise from the airport has an estimated human “health cost” of almost €800 million and causes cardiovascular issues for nearly 17,000 people in its vicinity. The 20-page analysis was produced by PMCA Economic Consulting on behalf of the St Margaret’s The Ward Residents Group.

On Thursday, DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said: ”We know that airport operations impact the community around us and we take that seriously.“

The airport must “strike a balance”, he said, between the operations and the needs of those living close by.

“That’s always going to be difficult, but we are constantly working to minimise the impact and listen to community feedback,” he said.

The technology, which is already used in various airports including London’s Gatwick and Toronto Pearson, will allow users check noise levels and enable noise comparisons with other locations.

The portal joins its existing online tool for local residents to check their eligibility for the airport’s insulation and home buy-out schemes, named Maploom, and its near-live flight and noise information portal ‘WebTrak’. The latter, DAA says, features a simplified complaint submission process.

Mr Kenny highlighted the “supports and mitigation measures” the airport offers to those impacted by its operations. He said an investment of €20 million to date has funded insulation schemes for local homes and schools, and voluntary buyout schemes.

“We are committed to being good neighbours and to contributing positively to the community through the jobs and economic impact we create and by listening to community concerns,” he said.

The new noise information portal can be accessed through the ‘Noise’ section of the airport’s website.