Google gets permission for mural at Dublin HQ

The Irish arm of Google has secured the green light for a large public mural across seven storeys at its European HQ in Dublin that incorporates interactive and virtual elements.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission to Google Ireland Ltd for the 705 sqm ‘Urban Growth’ mural, at the northern elevation of South Bank House, Barrow Street in Dublin 4.

In granting permission for a five-year period, the council’s planner’s report concluded that the proposed mural “will be a positive addition to the Boland’s Mills development and the wider area”.

The planning report states that Google Ireland Ltd has “taken all the concerns raised at pre-planning and have included this in their proposal, including providing details of community involvement, installation and maintenance plans”.

READ MORE

The council also stated the applicants “have carefully chosen the design of the mural based on the current context of the site and the maintenance schedule is welcomed to ensure the art piece is maintained over time”.

A planning report by John Spain & Associates lodged with the application stated that the mural “will deliver an attractive and engaging public art installation to the area” and “also contribute positively to the overall vibrancy of the wider Boland’s Quay development”.

Mr Spain stated that the proposal will provide an attractive replacement to the conventional exterior of the building but will also establish “a vibrant and collaborative element to the Google campus for the use of all”.

Artist, Sean Atmos told the council that “with years of experience in painting some of the largest murals in Ireland, I believe this project will be the most substantial undertaking of its kind in the country to date”.

Mr Spain stated that given the location of the mural on a building within the Google Campus and directly fronting Barrow Street, “the mural is visible to the public at all time”.

In a design booklet lodged with the application, Mr Atmos stated that “the artwork will celebrate the character and iconic legacy of the area while simultaneously acting as a vibrant symbol of its growth”.