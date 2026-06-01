Anthropic confidentially files for US IPO as investors bet big on AI future

Anthropic’s valuation has more than doubled from $380 billion ‌in February, when it raised $30 billion in ​a funding round. Photograph: Jason Henry/The New York Times

AI giant Anthropic said on Monday it has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, teeing up what could become ‌a watershed moment for Wall Street’s AI frenzy.

The move sets up a high-stakes test of whether investor appetite for the AI ​revolution that has reshaped white-collar work around the world can match the sky-high expectations surrounding the booming sector.

Anthropic, which operates AI chatbot Claude, did not disclose the size or the terms of the offering. It last raised $65 billion at ​a post-money valuation of $965 billion in late May, putting it ahead of rival OpenAI.

The crucial step toward a listing comes ⁠on the heels of SpaceX’s mega-IPO, which is on course to rewrite the record books as ‌the ‌Elon ​Musk-led company pursues a $75 billion offering at a $1.75 trillion valuation.

Rival OpenAI and Anthropic have become the face of the AI boom that has redrawn ⁠corporate strategies, sparked a global arms race ​for computing power and talent, and turned AI-linked companies ​into some of the market’s most richly valued firms.

Anthropic’s valuation has more than doubled from $380 billion ‌in February, when it raised $30 billion in ​a funding round.

The company’s rapid rise in early 2026 rattled markets, triggering sharp sell-offs in software ⁠and IT stocks as investors worried its ⁠increasingly autonomous AI ​tools could upend traditional business models and accelerate disruption across industries.

OpenAI is also preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. IPO in the coming weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in late May, adding to a wave of blockbuster listings anticipated in the year ahead.

As a slew of blockbuster listings races toward public markets, companies from SpaceX to AI giants are competing for a finite pool of investor capital.

The listing ‌would represent one of ⁠the most consequential stock market debuts in years, potentially reshaping benchmark indexes, investor flows and the broader narrative driving U.S. equities.

At close to a $1 trillion valuation, Anthropic would vault into ‌the top tier of the S&P 500, alongside a handful of elite companies that dominate global equity markets.

An Anthropic ​debut would be a major boost for the long-sluggish IPO market, though ​experts and bankers warn an offering of such scale could drain liquidity and investor attention from smaller listings. – Reuters

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