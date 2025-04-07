Bono-backed Church of Oak distillery names new chief executive

Bono and businessman Paddy McKillen snr are reported to have invested close to €50 million in Church of Oak distillery. Photograph: Fionn McCann

Church of Oak, the Co Kildare-based whiskey distillery backed by U2 frontman Bono, has named industry veteran Enda O’Sullivan as its new chief executive.

The distillery is based at a 200-year-old malthouse and mill on the banks of the Grand Canal in Monasterevin, which was redeveloped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr O’Sullivan has been appointed to lead the distillery into its next phase of growth, replacing cofounder Garrett Pitcher in the role.

“It’s a privilege to be entrusted to work with the team at Church of Oak,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “I have been so impressed with the depth of care, provenance and innovative thinking that’s going into whiskey making at the distillery.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the board and the team in Monasterevin as we take the project to the next stage in its exciting evolution.”

Shareholder and former Irish Distillers chief executive Richard Burrows said Mr O’Sullivan’s “expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we bring Church of Oak to the next level”.

“His appointment affirms our vision for Church of Oak as a new progressive force in world whiskey,” he said.

Over a 20-year career in the premium spirits industry globally, Mr O’Sullivan has held several senior roles, most recently serving as vice-president for global spirits at Mark Anthony Brands, the private Canadian drinks group behind Glendalough Irish Whiskey and Whiteclaw.

He spent a decade with Scottish family distiller William Grant & Sons, where, among other things, he served as global brand director for Glenfiddich.

Mr Pitcher, who is moving on after eight years as managing director of the distillery, said his time at the company has been “an epic and rewarding journey”.

“As the company evolves, and as Enda takes the helm, I wish him, my cofounders and the wider team the very best in writing the next exciting chapter of this liquid story.”

Bono and businessman Paddy McKillen snr are reported to have invested close to €50 million in Church of Oak, which began producing whiskey on the site in 2022.

The site was substantially renovated during the pandemic and the owners submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council late last year to complete further works on the premises, including a visitors’ centre.