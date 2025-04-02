Greencore agrees deal to acquire rival Bakkavor

Dublin-based convenience food manufacturer Greencore has agreed a deal to potentially buy rival Bakkavor, the company confirmed.

Bakkavor is a leading player in the fresh prepared food market in the UK, supplying products such as M&S’s gastropub ready meals, meals under the Pinch brand for Tesco, and healthy snacking options for Sainsbury. It also has a growing presence in the US and China markets, and currently employs more than 17,000 people across 41 sites.

It has revenue of £2.3 billion, with 85 per cent of that coming from the UK.

The deal, which will see each Bakkavor share swapped for 85 pence plus 0.604 in Greencore shares, equating to a value of 200 pence per Bakkavor share and valuing the company at £1.2 billion.

READ MORE

This is a 32.5 per cent premium to Bakkavor’s share price of 151 pence per share on March 13th.

The deal must still be passed by regulators and will be subject to due diligence. But both boards have indicated they would recommend acceptance of the offer to their respective shareholders, subject to other conditions being met. If the agreement goes through, the transaction will create a convenience food business with a combined revenue of £4 billion.

Greencore shareholders would own approximately 56 per cent of the combined entity, with Bakkavor shareholders owning 44 per cent.

Should the deal be approved, Bakkavor directors Agust Gudmundsson and Lydur Gudmundsson will be proposed as as non-executive directors of the combined group.