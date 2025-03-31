Irish inflation rises slightly in March ahead of Trump tariffs

The latest flash estimate for the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) for March indicates food prices have increased by 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to March and were up by 0.8 per cent from February.

Irish inflation is estimated to have increased slightly to 1.8 per cent annually in March from 1.4 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Monday, amid a jump in food prices.

The HICP will feed into February’s inflation data for the euro zone as a whole, which will be published on Tuesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde hinted recently that Frankfurt may pause the current cycle of interest rate cuts at its next monetary policy meeting in mid-April amid the looming threat of a trade war with the US over the impending imposition of tariffs.

