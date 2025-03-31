Business

Irish inflation rises slightly in March ahead of Trump tariffs

Food price inflation accelerated in the month, according to latest flash estimate

The latest flash estimate for the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) for March indicates food prices have increased by 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to March and were up by 0.8 per cent from February.
Ian Curran
Mon Mar 31 2025 - 11:34

Irish inflation is estimated to have increased slightly to 1.8 per cent annually in March from 1.4 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Monday, amid a jump in food prices.

The HICP will feed into February’s inflation data for the euro zone as a whole, which will be published on Tuesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde hinted recently that Frankfurt may pause the current cycle of interest rate cuts at its next monetary policy meeting in mid-April amid the looming threat of a trade war with the US over the impending imposition of tariffs.

More to follow...

Ian Curran

