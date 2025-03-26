Kenmare earnings tumble as former chief Carvill weighs improved bid

Kenmare Resources said its earnings slumped 29 per cent amid a slide in prices for its titanium minerals and zircon, as the mining company’s former founding managing director weighs putting in an improved bid with its Abu Dhabi-based backer.

The Dublin-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to $157.1 million (€145 million), the company said on Wednesday, with the result broadly meeting market expectations.

Kenmare plans to reduce its dividend to 32 US cents per share from 56c paid out on its earnings for 2023. Still, the $26.6 million it proposes to spend on dividends brings total returns to shareholders, including stock buybacks, to $295 million since 2019.

Global demand for titanium feedstocks like ilmenite, which used in the manufacture of everything from paints and plastics to ceramics and textiles, reached a record high during the year, supported by strong demand from emerging markets such as South America and Asia, excluding China. However, prices have fallen over the past two years, as a result of a spike in production.

Demand for zircon, which is widely used in the foundry industry, has been more challenging, due to weakness in the Chinese market, Kenmare said, which operates out of the Moma mine in Mozambique.

“Despite these short-term pressures, titanium’s strategic importance continues to grow. Several regions, including Europe and the United States, have designated it as a critical mineral,” Kenmare said. “The company’s high product quality, diverse product suite and long mine life make us a preferred partner, including for new customers signed in early 2025, and ensures we are well-equipped to manage market fluctuations.”

Kenmare confirmed earlier this month that its founding managing director, Michael Carvill, and Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Oryx Global Partners made a £473 million (€566.6 million) bid – equating to £5.30 per share – for the company. However, it was rejected by the board as undervaluing the business and its prospects.

Kenmare, which is now led by chief executive Tom Hickey, reiterated that it has been providing limited due diligence information to Mr Carvill and Oryx “with the aim of improving the financial terms of the consortium’s proposal”. The must announce at least a firm intention to bid by close of business on April 17th, under a put-up-or-shut-up deadline imposed by the Irish Takeover Panel.

Mr Carvill founded Kenmare in 1986 and left the business last year.