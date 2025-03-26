The number of complaints lodged with the financial ombudsman jumped last year.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The number of complaints lodged with the financial ombudsman jumped sharply last year, with poor levels of customer service and a surge in scams driving much of the increase, a new report has revealed. Conor Pope reports.

Europe must avoid not just a tariff row “but a verbal escalation” with the US, Italy’s minister for enterprise Valentino Valentini has warned. “We need to respond collectively, patiently ... avoiding not just a tariff escalation but also a verbal escalation which can be just as dangerous,” he told Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

What makes you feel wealthy – flashy income or quiet investment? It’s a topic that Joanne Hunt explores in Money Matters, and finds that the short term hit may not match having long term savings.

Plans for a new hotel in Howth in north Dublin are in doubt after An Bord Pleanála ruled out a contentious new access road to serve the development, even as it gave the go ahead for four storey, 142 bedroom hotel scheme at Deerpark. Gordon Deegan has read the decision.

READ MORE

How to fix the nation’s planning system? In his column, John McManus looks at how the system can be overhauled and let the country build again.

The civil dispute involving three former Web Summit business partners has been adjourned to allow the men consider a direct appeal from the trial judge to pursue a mediated settlement. Mark Hilliard was in court.

Mediahuis Ireland group head of features Liz Kearney has been appointed editor of the Sunday Independent. Colin Gleeson has the story.

A new €16 million dedicated women’s health centre is to open in Dublin in the autumn. The clinic will be run by Blackrock Health, which is the umbrella company formed by businessman Larry Goodman after he took full control of three of the best-known private hospitals in the State – Blackrock Clinic, Hermitage Clinic and Galway Clinic. Colin has the story.

Planners have given energy supplier Energia permission to build a data centre on its Co Dublin site in partnership with tech giant, Microsoft. As Barry O’Halloran reports heritage body An Taisce and Louth Environment Group appealed Fingal County Council’s April 2022 decision to allow the electricity and gas supplier build the centre at Huntstown.

The decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for 284 residential units on lands at Terenure College runs contrary to critical and unambiguous local and national planning policies, according to an appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála on behalf of developer Lioncor. Gordon Deegan reports on the latest twist in the quest to build the scheme, which comprises 265 apartments and 19 four-bed houses with the apartments spread across four blocks with one block rising to six storeys.

Vodafone Ireland chief executive Amanda Nelson is to step down from her position with the Irish telecoms company after less than three years in the role. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Ciara also has details of how Google is extending AI-generated summaries of search results to Ireland as part of a wider roll-out of the company’s artificial intelligence products.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that PwC’s HQ in Dublin is primed for a €170 million sale, while a portfolio of Dublin investment properties including the Unicorn restaurant is on the market for €5.5 million.

Meanwhile a range of private investors and family offices are expected to run the rule over the sale of 61 Merrion Square, a fully let Georgian office investment in the heart of Dublin’s traditional central business district. Elsewhere, Urbeo, the privately-owned Irish property investment platform, and its capital partner, Starwood, have appointed a project team to oversee substantial upgrade works to the North Dock office scheme in Dublin’s north docklands.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.