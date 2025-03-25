New €16m women’s health centre to open in Dublin in the autumn

Blackrock Health employs more than 3000 staff and counts 600 consultants in 50 medical specialties on its books. Together, its hospitals have a total of 418 inpatient beds including 28 ICU beds and 22 operating theatres.

A new €16 million dedicated women’s health centre is to open in Dublin in the autumn.

The clinic will be run by Blackrock Health, which is the umbrella company formed by businessman Larry Goodman after he took full control of three of the best-known private hospitals in the State – Blackrock Clinic, Hermitage Clinic and Galway Clinic.

The new facility, which will be called Blackrock Health Women’s Health Centre, will create 50 new jobs.

The group said the centre will be the “most comprehensive” private, consultant-led women’s health centre of its kind in Ireland. Planning permission was granted for the facility in recent weeks.

READ MORE

The clinic, which will be located at 2-5 Warrington Place, Dublin 2, will offer 340 outpatient appointments per day, and will provide access to a range of consultant-led and allied health services in an environment designed exclusively around the needs of women.

The centre will offer consultant-led clinics in gynaecology, urology, breast health, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pain medicine, cardiology, dermatology, plastics and aesthetics, psychology and psychotherapy, health screening, and rheumatology.

These services will be complemented by a full suite of allied health offerings, including physiotherapy, urodynamics, phlebotomy, and advanced radiology diagnostics including Dexa scanning, mammography, and ultrasound.

Blackrock Health chief executive Dr Caroline Whelan said: “We understand the health concerns of the nation, how they have evolved and why now is the time to deliver care that is tailored to women.

“That is why we are so proud to invest €16 million to open the Blackrock Health Women’s Health Centre, offering holistic care that treats the healthcare issues that are specific to women, specifically for women.”

The investment by Blackrock Health is in addition to the €500 million investment announced in September.

Blackrock Health employs more than 3000 staff and counts 600 consultants in 50 medical specialities on its books. Together, its hospitals have a total of 418 inpatient beds including 28 ICU beds and 22 operating theatres.

Together, the group cared for more than 360,000 patients last year. Blackrock Health is part of Parma Health, a division of Mr Goodman’s Parma Group.