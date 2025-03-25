Vodafone Ireland chief executive Amanda Nelson to step down

Amanda Nelson, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, is stepping down. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Vodafone Ireland chief executive Amanda Nelson is to step down from her position with the Irish telecoms company after less than three years in the role.

Ms Nelson’s departure was announced to staff internally on Monday. She is set to leave in May, with Vodafone Italy’s Sabrina Casalta to take over.

Ms Nelson joined the company in September 2022 after a stint leading Vodafone’s Hungary business.

It is not known why Ms Nelson is leaving the Irish role, or where she is moving to after her tenure here ends.

Ms Nelson has worked with Vodafone for more than 25 years in a number of roles, beginning her career with the company in Asia in 1998.

She subsequently moved to Europe to lead operations in the Netherlands, Malta and Hungary before stepping into the Irish role vacated by current Meta Ireland head Anne O’Leary.

Ms Nelson has also overseen significant innovation throughout her career with the telecoms giant, leading digital change in Hungary, particularly during the pandemic in the education and healthcare sector.