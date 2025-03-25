Planners approve Energia data centre

Energia plans to build a data centre on its Huntstown site in Dublin next to two power stations.

Planners have given energy supplier Energia permission to build a data centre on its Co Dublin site in partnership with tech giant, Microsoft.

Heritage body An Taisce and Louth Environment Group appealed Fingal County Council’s April 2022 decision to allow the electricity and gas supplier build the centre at Huntstown.

But the planning appeals board on Tuesday gave Energia the green light to build the data centre, saying the plan was in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Government’s Climate Action Plan 2024.

The data centre will sit alongside Energia’s two power stations at Huntstown and will supply the facility with electricity from a proposed 900 mega watt offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Microsoft will buy the electricity from the wind farm through a deal with Energia.

An Bord Pleanála noted that the centre would be within an area that Fingal has zoned for heavy industrial use.