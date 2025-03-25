Liz Kearney appointed editor of the Sunday Independent

Liz Kearney previously worked in the Irish Independent as a production executive and writer, and began her career in Ireland in regional journalism in the Bray People.

Mediahuis Ireland group head of features Liz Kearney has been appointed editor of the Sunday Independent.

Ms Kearney has been in her current role since May 2023. Before that, she was editor of the Sunday Independent magazine People & Culture.

She also held the role of daily features editor of the Irish Independent and The Herald from May 2015 to June 2022.

Previously, she worked in the Irish Independent as a production executive and writer, and began her career in Ireland in regional journalism in the Bray People.

READ MORE

Mediahuis Ireland editor-in-chief Cormac Bourke said he was “delighted” Ms Kearney accepted the role.

“Across her work in our group, she has been a driving force for change, with a focus on improving and evolving what we offer our audiences and our subscribers in particular,” he said.

“She understands our audiences, she understands our journalism and she understands our journalists.

“I know she is passionate about the journalism in the Sunday Independent and I know she will bring all those qualities to this new role.”

Mediahuis Ireland chief executive officer Peter Vandermeersch said Ms Kearney will bring a “wealth of experience” to the role.

“She will build on her work collaborating with colleagues across the group to bring our very best journalism to the right audiences at the right time – in digital and in print,” he added.

Ms Kearney said: “Being appointed editor of the Sunday Independent is a tremendous honour and privilege and I am really excited to take up the role.

“The title’s team of reporters and editors are among the best anywhere and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to evolve our journalism for the digital era.”

Ms Kearney, who holds BA in English and Philosophy from Trinity College, Dublin, will succeed current Sunday Independent editor Alan English at the end of April.