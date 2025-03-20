Meta AI to launch in Europe

Meta is to roll out its artificial intelligence service to users in 60 countries, including Ireland, from this week, the company has confirmed.

But there will be some limitations to the technology, which has been available in the US since 2023. The launch of the technology in Europe was delayed due to regulatory concerns.

European users of Meta AI will initially have access to an intelligent chat function in six European languages, giving users of WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram access to to an on-call assistant free of charge.

Meta AI will also be available to answer queries in group chats, or open up access to a range of content such as Instagram reels or posts from friends, in addition to content from around the internet.

That is in comparison with the features offered in the US, where Meta AI’s abilities include personalisation and memory, and extended creative features such as AI Studio.

The latest roll-out is Meta’s largest expansion to date, with 41 European countries and 21 overseas territories included in the new phase.

The technology is already used by more than 700 million monthly active users, according to Meta.

“It’s taken longer than we would have liked to get our AI technology into the hands of people in Europe as we continue to navigate its complex regulatory system – but we’re glad we’re finally here,” the company said. “Over the coming weeks, we’ll take the first step in making Meta AI’s chat function available in six European languages, with a view to find parity with the US and expand our offering over time.”

Meta clashed with regulators over plans to launch the AI in Europe, with the Data Protection Commission last year telling the social media company to delay plans to use publicly available data from Facebook and Instagram users to train the large language models.

At the time, the company described it as a “step backwards for European innovation, competition in AI development and further delays bringing the benefits of AI to people in Europe”.