ESB Networks’ profit falls as wholesale prices stabilise

Profit at ESB Networks fell in 2024 as international wholesale electricity prices stablised.

The company said it made a profit of €706 million after tax, 19 per cent down on the prior year, and invested a record €2.2 billion in critical energy infrastructure, including €400 million in joint ventures.

Publishing its financial statement for the year ended December 31st 2024, the company said it was proposing a dividend of €189 million.

ESB chief financial officer Paul Stapleton said the figures were a “solid performance” when taken against the backdrop of the changing market.

“International wholesale energy prices were lower and relatively more stable in 2024 compared to the previous two years, but they remain volatile and at levels that are more than twice that experienced pre energy crisis,” he said. “The 2024 performance is in line with expectations and has enabled us to deliver a record capital investment of €2.2 billon in critical energy infrastructure, while retaining the financial strength to invest more over the coming years.”

At the end of the period, ESB’s net debt was €6.7 billion, with total borrowings of €7.5 billion.

ESB is also working on the carbon intensity of its power generation, reducing it by 46 per cent compared to 2005. ESB’s generation fleet includes a combined 1.8 GW of renewables, such as wind, hydro and solar, and renewable enabling assets such as batteries and pumped storage.

Mr Stapleton said the recent extreme weather events highlighted the need to further invest in the reliability of the network and renewable energy sources. “ESB Networks plans to more than double the scale of investment in the network over the next five years and NIE Networks will have a similar increase in Northern Ireland,” he said. “This investment is only possible if ESB maintains profitability and a strong credit rating to support an increase in borrowings.”