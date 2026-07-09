Jeffrey Donaldson review ordered by DUP will investigate ‘what information was known’ in party

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry courthouse last month during his trial on charges of child sexual abuse. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

An independent review ordered by the DUP into its former leader and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Donaldson will investigate “what information was known” within the party about his “inappropriate conduct”.

Child safeguarding expert Jim Gamble will lead the review, the party confirmed on Thursday.

It will provide an “independent and confidential facility” for members to come forward with “information, concerns or experiences” relating to Donaldson’s time as a party member.

Gamble, a former RUC officer, previously headed up the UK Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) Centre.

The review was commissioned after Donaldson (63) was convicted of 18 counts of child sex abuse last month, including one count of rape, committed against two women when they were children.

The former Lagan Valley MP is in custody in Maghaberry prison outside Lisburn ahead of a sentencing hearing in September.

The “focused independent review” will be “conducted entirely independent of the DUP”, the party said.

Since Donaldson’s conviction last month, a number of separate stories about his behaviour prior to his arrest in 2024 have appeared in the media.

Police confirmed on Tuesday it had received a complaint about an alleged “non-recent offence” after the Belfast Telegraph reported an alleged sexual assault by Donaldson on a woman in the DUP Westminster offices in 2016.

On Thursday, the DUP insisted it never received any report or complaint regarding “improper behaviour or criminal behaviour” when Donaldson was a party member.

However, its statement added: “It is now clear, beyond doubt, that Jeffrey Donaldson abused various positions of power over many years from 1985 onwards and covered up his vile and manipulative behaviour.”

The party “acted immediately” when its then leader was charged in March, 2024, it said.

Current DUP leader Gavin Robinson commissioned the review into Donaldson.

The review will establish “what, if any, information was known within the DUP concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct relating to safeguarding by Jeffrey Donaldson”, the statement said.

“This will include who knew, when and from whom they learned it, the form in which it arose – eyewitness, formal complaint, disclosure, concern, rumour or warning – and what action was or was not taken.”

The review will be carried out by a specialist multidisciplinary team from the iNEQE Safeguarding Group, an independent child protection and safeguarding organisation based in Belfast.

Safeguarding processes, including “reporting mechanisms” within the party, will also be examined as part of the terms of reference.

Recommendations to “ensure good practice is followed by all members and staff” will also be included.

The party paid tribute to the two victims abused by Donaldson as children.

“We salute their bravery and courage for speaking out. Regardless of the crime, we will always be on the side of the victim and as a society, we must do everything possible to encourage those who have been abused to come forward to the police and seek justice through our court system.”

Donaldson must now feel the “full force of the law”.

“He stands guilty of abusing and betraying the trust placed in him by many people over the years, including good honest colleagues in both our party and the Ulster Unionist Party as well as the wider community,” the party said.

The work of the review is now under way.

“The party does not intend to give a running commentary on it whilst it is ongoing respecting the fundamental independent nature of it.”