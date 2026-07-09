Council says it supports development of Montebello House in Killiney ‘in principle’

An artist's impression of the proposed development on the grounds of Montebello House in Killiney, Co Dublin.

A council planning report has said that Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is wholly supportive in principle of a “bespoke’ residential scheme on thje grounds of Montebello House in Killiney. However, last week the council refused planning permission for the luxury development.

The 32-unit scheme for lands at lands at Montebello House, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney by Covelo Developments was refused planning after activist, Ali Hewson and other Killiney residents lodged objections.

The council denier permission on a number of grounds including that the height, scale and bulk of the proposed apartment block would be incongruous within the context of the protected structure, Montebello House and its curtilage.

However, in the 39-page planners’ report which recommended refusal, the planners did provide some comfort to Covelo for any future housing plans for the site.

The report said that the council was “wholly supportive of the principle of a sensitive infill residential development on the subject site”.

The planners said that such a development “needs to be achieved in a sensitive and bespoke manner”.

The planning report noted that in its new application, Covelo was seeking a density of 64 dwellings per hectares.

The council and An Coimisúin Pleanála (ACP) have agreed that a density in excess of 8.9 dwellings per hectare can be achieved on the same site subject to sensitive design.

The report said that whilst it is noted that the applicants had sought pre-planning prior to the submission of the previous application, “in the event of a future application, the applicant should consider pre-planning discussions in order to ensure a policy compliant, yet bespoke scheme can be achieved on site”.

The planners advised the applicants that they provide a masterplan “to show how the entire site can be development to avoid the situation of piecemeal development”.

In her submission, wife of U2 frontman Bono, Ali Hewson, told the council that “along with the many residents in the area who have commented on this application, we would also like to express our concern that the development of a large block of apartments on this site, of such a scale, density and design goes against the natural character of the surrounding area”.

One of 35 parties to lodge a submission, Hewson said that “due to the significant demand that this type of development places on the capacity of existing highly constrained road and drainage infrastructure, an apartment block will have a very negative impact on the residential amenity of the area”.

The applicants now have the option of appealing the refusal to ACP or draw up revised plans after engaging in pre-planning discussions with the Council.