Elon Musk’s US spending crackdown hitting Accenture revenues

Accenture scrapped its global diversity and inclusion goals after an “evaluation” of the US political landscape. Photograph: Getty

Accenture has warned that Elon Musk’s efforts to slash US government spending have started to affect its revenues, with the consulting group also highlighting threats from global economic uncertainty.

The company on Thursday said new work for the US government, which accounted for about 8 per cent of its $16.7 billion in global revenue in the last quarter, slowed sharply after president Donald Trump’s administration took office in January.

“The new administration has a clear goal to run the federal government more efficiently. During this process, many new procurement actions have slowed, which is negatively impacting our sales and revenue,” said Accenture’s chief executive Julie Sweet during an analyst call.

Accenture shares opened down almost 10 per cent on Thursday, their lowest level since June last year. They were later down 8 per cent at $300.04.

The company did not cut its full-year earnings guidance, as some analysts had expected, but admitted that the new trends in the business were “very recent”.

Accenture is one of 10 consulting firms targeted by the Trump administration in the spending crackdown orchestrated by Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

Last week a federal filing disclosed that an Accenture contract potentially worth up to $5 million of additional business by 2027 had been “terminated for convenience”. The contract, under which $10 million has already been spent since 2021, was the 10th Accenture contract or subcontract terminated under the Trump administration.

The General Services Administration, which helps to co-ordinate federal procurement, said departments and agencies needed to prove the value of consulting contracts with the 10 firms – which also include Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton and IBM, among others – or cancel them.

“While we continue to believe our work for federal clients is mission critical, we anticipate ongoing uncertainty as the government’s priorities evolve and these assessments unfold,” Sweet warned.

However, she said: “We see major opportunities over time for us to help consolidate, modernise and reinvent the federal government to drive a whole new level of efficiency.”

Last month, Accenture scrapped its global diversity and inclusion goals after an “evaluation” of the US political landscape. The day after his inauguration, Trump ordered that federal contractors pledge they did not have DEI programmes that violated anti-discrimination laws.

“In recent weeks, we are seeing an elevated level of what was already significant uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment, marking a shift from our first quarter in December,” Ms Sweet said.

Surinder Thind, analyst at Jefferies, said in a note to clients that “with ongoing volatility, it’s unclear how confidently management’s guidance should be viewed”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited