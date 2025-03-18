Midlands 103 to buy Wexford’s South East Radio

Radio station Midlands 103 has agreed to buy Wexford broadcasting service South East Radio for an undisclosed sum.

The move expands the radio footprint of Midlands 103 owner, the Tindle Group, which has a number of media businesses in Ireland, the UK and the Channel Islands. The group’s radio business includes Guernsey’s Island FM, Channel 103 in Jersey and Soleil Radio, which operates across the Channel Islands.

Locally managed Midlands 103 has a weekly audience of 106,000 across Co Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

“We have long admired South East Radio and are committed to preserving the local ethos that has made it a trusted voice in Co Wexford for over 35 years,” said Midlands 103 managing director Will Faulkner.

“Radio is an innovative industry, and we believe the combined expertise of both teams will create an even stronger offering for listeners and commercial partners alike, while ensuring Midlands 103 and South East Radio retain their unique identities. This investment reflects our confidence in the future of audio, particularly locally sourced, quality content.”

South East Radio first started broadcasting in 1989. Managing director and one of the station’s original founders, Eamonn Buttle, said the sale was the beginning of an exciting chapter for the company.

“We have always sought to uphold the privilege of being the voice of Co Wexford, and I am proud that the station’s programming and ethos have remained true to this mission for over 35 years,” he said. “I wish the Tindle Group continued success and know that South East Radio is in safe hands with Midlands 103, as we share the same belief in supporting and promoting local issues.”

The acquisition will be subject to regulatory approvals.