Trump’s trade wars will slow growth and fuel inflation, OECD warns

US president Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 200 per cent tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe as both regions inch closer to an all-out trade war. (Photograph: Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times)

Donald Trump’s trade wars, if sustained, will hit global growth and fuel inflation, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned.

In its latest assessment of the global economy, the Paris-based agency downgraded its growth projections for this year and next, to 3.1 per cent in 2025 and 3 per cent in 2026, with higher trade barriers and increased policy uncertainty expected to

weigh “on investment and household spending”.

Increased trade costs as a result of tariffs would also eventually feed through into higher prices, “putting additional upward pressure on inflation in many countries and requiring monetary policy to remain restrictive for longer than previously expected,” it said.

Inflation across the G20 group of nations was expected to average 3.8 per cent this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.5 per cent.

On the assumption that the US pushes ahead with plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on almost all merchandise imports from Canada and Mexico from April, the OECD warned that economic activity would be hit and inflation stoked across all three economies.

It predicted Mexico would be pushed into a recession this year with output shrinking by 1.3 per cent while growth in Canada would be half what was previously projected.

The tariff threats also prompted a reduction in US growth forecasts from 2.5 per cent to 2.2 per cent for 2025 and from 2.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent for 2026.

Trump has threatened to apply similar tariffs on goods from the European Union and last week threatened to slap a 200 per cent tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe as both regions inch closer to an all-out trade war.

The OECD’s growth projection for the euro area for 2025 was a meagre 1 per cent but only on the proviso trade tensions did not intensify further.

“The global economy has shown some real resilience, with growth remaining steady and inflation moving downwards. However, some signs of weakness have emerged, driven by heightened policy uncertainty,” OECD secretary general Mathias Cormann said.

“Increasing trade restrictions will contribute to higher costs both for production and consumption. It remains essential to ensure a well-functioning, rules-based international trading system and to keep markets open,” he said.

In its report, the OECD said an agreement “that would ease trade tensions, and potentially even lower existing trade barriers, would be welcome and help to improve policy certainty and growth prospects”.