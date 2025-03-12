Companies looking to manage funds under the new compulsory workplace pension scheme have been invited to tender for the business by the Department of Social Protection. Photograph: iStock

Companies looking to manage funds under the new compulsory workplace pension scheme have been invited to tender for the business by the Department of Social Protection. As Dominic Coyle writes, the Government has said it plans to introduce auto-enrolment, which will capture up to 800,000 workers between the ages of 23 and 60 and earning more than €20,000 who are not currently part of a pension plan, at the end of September.

Flutter is expected to be among the front-runners for Italy’s main lotto licence – said to be worth €1.5 billion – as Monday’s deadline for tenders nears. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

As the EU braces itself for the first round US tariffs, due on Wednesday, new figures show the bloc recorded a surplus in traded goods with the US last year of close to €200 billion. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, a big element of this trade flow came from Ireland, which exported €72.6 billion worth of merchandise, mainly pharma, to the US last year, reflecting the large number of US pharma companies operating in the State and Ireland’s unique vulnerability to the brewing transatlantic trade war. The data also comes at an awkward time for Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he prepares to meet US president Donald Trump.

Europe may be feeling the heat on trade with Trump, but as John McManus writes in his column, the more the US president keeps talking about tariffs, the better it will be for Ireland.

As people get older and older before they buy their first home, more and more people are facing paying their mortgage in retirement. It doesn’t have to be this way though. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt explains how.

Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume’s overall pay package rose by 6.5 per cent in 2024 despite taking a €1 million salary cut, as net profits at the automotive group slid by almost 31 per cent. Derek Scally reports.

A slight dip in the number of overseas visitors travelling through Dublin Airport over the St Patrick’s Day period has been blamed on the passenger cap that has seen airlines cut capacity to and from the airport over the winter months. Conor Pope has the story.

Bondholders in Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group are in talks to take control of its glass business as well as a stake in its metals unit, as negotiations continue for the company to reduce its debt. Peter Flanagan has the details.

The Irish arm of catalogue retailer, Argos paid out a dividend of €200 million following the company’s withdrawal from the Irish market in 2023. Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

Irish influencer and OnlyFans star Matthew Gilbert has been named in the latest list of tax defaulters after reaching settlements of more than €350,000 with the tax authority towards the end of last year. He is one of a string of high profile names on the latest list, which Colin Gleeson reports on.

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has paid off the €6.9 million loan at the centre of a dispute over his Castelhyde mansion in Co Cork, the Commercial Court has been told. The entertainer had been given until Tuesday afternoon to make the payment to the account of solicitors acting on behalf Novellus Finance, the lender who had a receiver appointed over the mansion.

Irish medtech group Neuromod Devices has raised €10 million equity financing to expand the availability of its tinnitus treatment device. Colin has the story.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that Kennedy Wilson is looking to secure upwards of €145 million from the sale of two prime office investments in Dublin’s city centre and docklands.

Ronald also has details of the planned €7.5 million sale of a manufacturing and warehouse facility at Parkmore West Business Park in Galway offers investors the opportunity to secure a net initial yield of 6.3 per cent.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation aimed towards the upper end of private rented sector and traditional owner-occupier market will be interested in the sale of a site in the South Dublin suburb of Glenageary. Ronald has the story.

