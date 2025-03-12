South Dublin site with full planning for 27 new homes seeks €3m

An aerial view of the site at Glenageary Road Upper in South Dublin.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation aimed towards the upper end of private rented sector and traditional owner-occupier market will be interested in the sale of a site in the South Dublin suburb of Glenageary.

Located on the Glenageary Road just south of Silchester Park, the 0.29-hectare (0.74-acre) holding site comes for sale through agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate with full planning permission for the development of 27 large apartments at a guide price of €3 million.

While the existing planning consent is due to expire in the near future, it does provide a precedent for the future development of the site.

The holding is zoned Objective A, the aim of which is “to provide residential development and improve residential amenity while protecting the existing residential amenities under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028.

Located just a short distance from Dun Laoghaire town centre and the villages of Glasthule and Dalkey, Glenageary is one of south county Dublin’s most affluent residential areas.

Further information on the Glenageary Road site is available from Shane O’Connor at Lisney Commercial Real Estate.