Irish OnlyFans star Matthew Gilbert named in latest list of tax defaulters

Matty Gilbert joined the site when lockdown shuttered his barber’s shop in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Matty Gilbert/Instagram

Irish influencer and OnlyFans star Matthew Gilbert has been named in the latest list of tax defaulters after reaching settlements of more than €350,000 with the tax authority towards the end of last year.

Mr Gilbert, who set up an OnlyFans account after his barber shop closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, has previously said he was earning as much as €50,000 per month on the platform.

The website allows users to charge followers a monthly fee for private and often explicit content.

Mr Gilbert, who refers to himself online as the “Irish Viking”, has said views for his bodybuilding videos on TikTok plunged after he set up his OnlyFans account.

READ MORE

The “online content creator”, as he described himself to Revenue, was found to have under-declared his income tax by €61,374. When interest and penalties were included, the total rose to €88,861.

Mr Gilbert also enjoys a high profile on social media, where he has amassed more than 610,000 followers on TikTok, 501,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, and 202,000 followers on Instagram.

Mr Gilbert, who has an address in Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, is behind the company Matty Irish Viking, which was also named on the list covering the final quarter of last year.

The company, which has an address on Dame Street in Dublin, was found to have under-declared corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT to the tune of €191,464. When interest and penalties were included, the total owed by the company rose to €266,693.

In both cases, the money owed to Revenue has been paid in full.

[ Social media influencers in Ireland issued with more than 450 letters by Revenue over giftsOpens in new window ]

Separately, high profile developer Greg Kavanagh, who is from Arklow, Co Wicklow, reached a settlement worth more than €500,000 for his company Fofo Investment, which was set up in 2005.

The company, with an address on Bath Avenue in Dublin 4, was the subject of a Revenue investigation for under-declaration of corporation tax and VAT. The company owed tax of €315,526 and its total liability rose to €541,306 when interest and penalties are included.

The full amount remains unpaid.