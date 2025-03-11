Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ryanair has removed a restriction on non-EU nationals buying the group’s Dublin-listed shares in a move that could significantly boost their value and further reduce the price gap between the airline’s Dublin and New York-listed stock.

US software company Tricentis is to create 50 new jobs and expand its operations into a new office space in Co Cork. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 26 offices globally, Tricentis provides products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to automate testing and improve software quality. Colin Gleeson reports.

Irish house building activity increased in February and remained the best performing category within the construction sector here last month despite “mixed” signals from the sector overall, AIB said on Tuesday. Ian has the story.

In her valedictory media column, Laura Slattery reflects on what her old videotapes tells us about the media today, and what it could mean for the industry as it moves deeper into the online realm.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan sits down for a coffee with her younger self and outlines the financial advice she wishes she had known back then.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a reader question on how much it could cost to buy back UK national insurance.

Northern Ireland business leaders are in North Carolina this week on a trade mission. Mark Hennessy spoke to some of the firms working connections with the US state.

Cantillon assesses what the latest agriculture price data tells us about the Irish economy, while also looking at the possible €1 billion sale of hotels firm Dalata and broker behind a string of deals on the Irish stock exchange.

Retailers Lifestyle Sports, DID Electrical and Rathwood Home and Garden World all pleaded guilty to breaches of sale price legislation at a District Court hearing in Dublin on Monday. Conor Pope has the details.

Beijing began imposing tariffs Monday on many farm products from the United States, for which China is the largest overseas market. It is the latest escalation of a trade fight between the world’s two-largest economies.

Grocery prices are inching up again with inflation across Irish supermarkets put at just under 4 per cent when compared with the same period last year, new figures suggest. As Conor Pope reports, despite optimism last year that the cost of living crisis was coming to an end, prices have started to climb again according to data from retail analysts Kantar Worldpanel.

The electricity generated from Irish wind farms last month was greater than the electricity generated from imported fossil fuels, according to new data from Wind Energy Ireland. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

