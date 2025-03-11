US software company Tricentis to create 50 new jobs in Cork

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan: he said Tricentis' decision to establish Cork city as an international hub was 'terrific news'. Photograph: Karl Hussey

US software company Tricentis is to create 50 new jobs and expand its operations into a new office space in Co Cork.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 26 offices globally, Tricentis provides products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to automate testing and improve software quality.

The company set up an office in Co Cork in 2022 where its operations to date have focused on consolidating international finance and building various functions such as payroll, accounts payable, projects, revenue, legal, and data analytics.

The new job roles will expand further across several key areas such as sales, engineering, finance, business operations, and customer growth.

Visiting the Tricentis team in Austin on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the company’s team in Ireland has led “several initiatives” to optimise the group’s international business operations.

Tricentis chief executive Kevin Thompson said Ireland plays a “crucial role” in the company’s ambition to drive revenue over $1 billion (€920m) and cement itself globally as the leader in software quality.

“The majority of our executive team has already been building and managing teams within Ireland for many years so we know what an incredible advantage we gain from closer ties with such a business-friendly country and highly talented workforce,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our journey and contributing to the vibrant tech ecosystem in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the company’s decision to establish Cork city as an international hub was “terrific news”.

“This decision highlights the southwest region’s highly skilled and talented workforce,” he said. “Securing new name investments such as this is central to our new [AI] strategy.”

Tricentis generated over $425 million in annual recurring revenue last year, as well as year-on-year growth of 27 per cent. It has more than 3,000 customers worldwide, including brands such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby and Vodafone.