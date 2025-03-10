High profile retailers admit breaches of rules on sale prices

DID Electrical was one of three retailers who admitted breaches of rules on sale discounts.

Retailers Lifestyle Sports, DID Electrical and Rathwood Home and Garden World all pleaded guilty to breaches of sale price legislation at a district court hearing in Dublin on Monday.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) took legal proceedings against the retailers after breaches were identified in online sweeps conducted over the 2023/24 winter sales season, including Black Friday.

These are the first prosecutions under new sales pricing legislation introduced in 2022. The new law requires traders to base any discount on the lowest price in at least the previous 30 days, and to display this price clearly on any price tag or advertisement.

The probation act was applied in the three cases which means the retailers were spared a criminal conviction. All three agreed to make a €1,000 donation to the Penny Dinners charity.

Boots was also due to come before the court in connection with the same investigation, conducted by the CCPC but its case was pushed back until May as the retailer’s request.

A number of other traders have been investigated and further prosecutions may follow, the CCPC said.

“Misleading sale discounts harm consumers and harm competition. It is vital that traders are transparent with consumers, displaying prices clearly and accurately,” said the CCPC chairman Brian McHugh.

“Businesses must be able to compete openly and honestly, and consumers must be able to shop with confidence.”