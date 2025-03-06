Kenmare founder tried to buy listed miner and D4 gem faces demolition

Smyths, a pub described on its own website as a `D4 gem’ is facing demolition. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Michael Carvill, the man who founded titanium miner Kenmare Rsources and led listed business for almost four decades tried to find financial backers for a takeover bid after exiting the company last August, writes Joe Brennan. The company ha separately received an approach from an industry rival in recent months, it has emerged.

A pub described on its own website as a `D4 gem’ is facing demolition after Dublin City Council approved plans for a larger bar as part of a five-storey apartment development, writes Gordon Deegan

A “once-off” corporate tax payment of €500 million, not related to the Apple tax case, boosted Government tax receipts last month, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. The latest exchequer returns show the Government has collected €15.2 billion in tax so far this year – €3.2 billion, or 26 per cent, ahead of the same period last year.

Video-sharing platform TikTok will let go up to 300 of its Dublin-based staff, the Government has been informed in a move that will see the Chinese-owned group shed one in 10 of its Irish staff in the latest in a series of cuts over the past year.

Rumours circulating at Paris Fashion Week this week suggest Irish fashion star Jonathan Anderson is set to be appointed as the next creative director of the French luxury goods giant Dior, writes Deirdre McQuillan. Mr Anderson, a son of former Irish rugby international Willie Anderson, recently withdrew from Spanish luxury brand Loewe after 10 years.

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) has appointed Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly as its new CEO, with effect from September. He replaces Liam Kavanagh, a former managing director of The Irish Times, who has been interim CEO of the RDS since August 2023.

Ireland’s flood defences are “inadequate” and the State is poorly equipped to deal with extreme weather, the industry body for Ireland’s engineers has said, as it published a report showing growing public concern about the weather impact of climate change. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In her column this week, Ciara O’Brien takes a look at some of the weird and wonderful products on show at Mobile World Congress, with AI at the heart of this year’s innovations.

On this week’s episode of Inside Business, host Ciarán Hancock is joined in studio by Leo Crawford, who recently stepped down as the head of Spar, Mace and Londis parent BWG Group after nearly 40 years with the business.

