‘Once-off’ €500m tax payment boosts exchequer data in February

A “once-off” corporate tax payment of €500 million, not related to the Apple tax case, boosted Government tax receipts last month.

The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show Government has collected €15.2 billion in tax so far this year. This was €3.2 billion or 26 per cent ahead of the same period last year.

While February is not generally a significant month for corporation tax, the business tax generated just over €1 billion last month, 92 per cent up on the same month last year.

This did not relate to the high-profile European Union court ruling in relation to Apple last year but “reflects a once-off payment”, the department said.

On a cumulative basis, corporate tax receipts of €2.8 billion for January and February were up by €2.2 billion (89.2 per cent), the figures showed.

Income tax receipts of almost €5.7 billion for the two-month period were €311 million, or 5.8 per cent, up on the same period last year reflecting the current strength of the Irish labour market, with separate figures published on Wednesday putting unemployment at a low of 3.9 per cent.

Responding to the latest figures, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “February is not generally a significant month for tax revenues, but the steady performance across most tax heads to date is a further positive reflection of the strength of our economy.”

“The March returns, which incorporate the first large corporate tax payments of the year, will provide a clearer indicator of the performance of the public finances,” he said.

“In an increasingly uncertain global environment, it is now more important than ever that we maintain our public finances on a positive trajectory,” Minster Donohoe said.

The latest exchequer data come amid the looming prospect of a global trade war as the US, China, Canada and Mexico impose tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

US president Donald Trump is expected to target Europe with tariffs of up to 25 per cent, a move that could prove particularly damaging for Ireland’s small export-orientated economy, which exported €73 billion worth of goods to the US last year.

The latest exchequer figures show total spending so far this year totalled €16.7 billion, which was €1.7 billion (11 per cent) ahead of the same period in 2024 but roughly €200 million below what the department had expected.

“End February expenditure of €16.7 billion reflects the additional funding provided for critical areas across our society including increased Social Protection rates as well as health and education sector investment,” Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said.

“Capital spending is up almost 50 per cent over the level seen at this time last year, underscoring this Government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure in areas like housing and transport,” he said.

Head of tax at consultancy KPMG Tom Woods said: “While today’s figures are encouraging, next month’s exchequer returns will start to provide insight on tax revenue trends for the year ahead.”

“Notwithstanding Ireland’s current solid economic position, the geopolitical uncertainty is unsettling but it is too early to say how tax receipts will be impacted,” Mr Woods said.